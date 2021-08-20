Catherine B. Gonska, 97, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, beloved by a large family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As part of the “Greatest Generation” our mother epitomized that era. She was a brave, independent, adventuresome and strong resilient woman — well ahead of her time. During World War II, she and her twin sister, Margaret, served in Washington, D.C., in the US Marine Corps as a quartermaster. Kay’s courageous nature manifested itself when she broke her ankle and was one of the first patients to receive the groundbreaking ankle implant surgery at the age of 80-plus years old.Tremendously devoted to her late husband, Bill for over 69 years of marriage, she has missed him terribly in the last five years of her life.
She leaves behind her four children Cathy Abbruscato and her husband, John Abbruscato, Jean Eagan (late husband, Peter), Elaine Eadon and husband, Thomas A. Eadon III, and Bill and his wife, Patricia Gonska; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
As a native of New Jersey, she loved her flower gardens, especially her roses. She truly had a green thumb. While living in Pinehurst during her retirement years, she enjoyed golf, bridge and tennis with the ladies of Pinewild. She also loved to oil paint. She and her husband, Bill, traveled extensively over the years.
Prior to living in North Carolina, she resided in Holmdel, N.J., which she always considered home. She will be interred at Holmdel Cemetery.
A celebration of her life will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.