Cater B. Neville

Cater Baxley Neville passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, at the age of 85, surrounded by her family and dear friends.
She was born Stella Cater Baxley March 22, 1936, in Atlanta, the daughter of Dr. William Ward Baxley and Stella Cater Baxley. Cater was raised by her parents in Macon, Ga., where she graduated high school. She went on to attend two years at Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, known today as Tulane University. Cater transferred her junior year to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She graduated in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Cater met Cecil H. Neville Jr. at UNC-CH, and they were married in Macon, Ga., on Dec. 27, 1957.
After Cecil graduated from UNC-CH medical school, they initially lived in Little Rock, Ark., Norfolk, Va., Pensacola, Fla., and Richmond, Va. During this time, Cater supported the couple teaching primary age as well as special needs children.
Cater and Cecil settled in Pinehurst in 1967, where the couple spent 63 years of marriage, and living in the Country Club of North Carolina for 54 years.
Cater and Cecil welcomed their first child, a son, Evans, in 1971, and daughter, Kathleen, in 1974. Cater was known in the community as a loving mother, supportive wife and friend to many. She practiced her faith at the Southern Pines Methodist Church. She was a board member of the North Carolina Children’s Home Society in Greensboro. Among many hobbies, she enjoyed The Garden Club of the Sandhills, her Schnauzers’ dog shows, tennis, swimming and watching Tar Heel basketball games.
Cater is survived by her husband, Cecil H. Neville Jr., M.D., of Pinehurst, and their Cairn terrier, Dolly; son, Evans Neville and wife, Leigh, of Pinehurst, grandchildren Holt, Henry and Amelia Neville; daughter, Kathleen Neville Kershner and husband, Matthew, of Stafford, Va., grandchildren Alexandra, Emily, Charlie, Abigail and Caroline Kershner; sister Margaret Baxley Chew, of Augusta, Ga.; and brother Dr. William Ward Baxley Jr. and wife, Charlene, of Macon, Ga.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen, NC 28315. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.