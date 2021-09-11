Carrol N. Jordan

Carrol Neal Jordan, 84, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family.
Carrol was born in Maiden, N.C., on Dec. 12, 1936, to Nolan Leverson Jordan and Madge Goodson Jordan. He spent the majority of his youth in the small town of South Hill, Va., where he, his two brothers and sisters were active in sports and working at the family barbershop. He loved raising his hunting beagles and showing his palominos.
Upon graduation from South Hill High School he attended Smith Bill-Massey College, where he majored in accounting. After finishing college, he was called to join the U.S. Army and was stationed in Anchorage. During this time in Alaska he became an expert rifleman. He loved his time in Anchorage and had great stories to share about those days.
After his time in the military he returned to the East Coast and moved to North Carolina, where he fell in love with the textile industry. His career in the textiles took him to many places over the years, and he held many different titles, one of which was general manager for a large textile corporation in Lumberton, where he raised his family. During this time, he designed golf shirts for Pro Group Inc, Duckster and Arnold Palmer divisions.
His passion for golf carried over to his personal time as well. He found himself on a golf course as much as possible. If there was a golf course to be played, he would find the time to tee off as much as possible. When he was not working or playing golf, he followed his love of classic cars. He restored several vintage cars with his children over the years.
After retiring from the textile industry, he moved to Southern Pines to be closer to his family and to the first of his two expected grandsons. In Southern Pines found a second career at Lowe’s Home Improvement. He loved meeting and talking with people; he never met a stranger and was always laughing. Carrol was great at keeping tabs on how far along everyone’s projects were from each visit to the store and making sure they had what they needed. Dawn would regularly get selfies from her friends with her dad from Lowe’s.
Carrol’s two daughters, Dawn and Michelle, were the apple of his eye. He was their biggest supporter and fan in all that they did throughout the years. He just wanted to see them happy, feel loved and following their passions wherever it may take them.
Becoming a grandfather was his proudest moment. He became “Papa,” “Pops,” “Big P” in 2002 to Zaccary and again in 2003 to Nicolas. His grandsons were his shining achievement. He beamed with pride when talking about their accomplishments, be it on the soccer field or in the classroom. The love for his boys was endless. He was a true friend and loved his family deeply.
Carrol is survived by his daughters, Michelle L. Jordan, of Tennessee, and Dawn Jordan-Maser, of Southern Pines, and her sons, Zaccary and Nicolas Maser; and his sister, Brenda J. Roberts, of Mesquite, Texas. Carrol was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Joe and Bernie Jordan.
The family sends their sincere thanks to the host of friends who have loved Carrol and supported his daughters and grandsons through the years. Your love, prayers and thoughts will be held close to their hearts. A special thanks to every staff member at Fox Hollow Senior Living Community for loving Carrol, for allowing him to hire and fire them daily, and for treating him like family. Thank you to our FirstHealth Hospice nurse Rebecca for her gentleness and support.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m., at Pinelawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Peace, 1105 Morganton Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pinecrest High School soccer team in memory of Carrol Jordan and his love of watching his grandson play soccer. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.