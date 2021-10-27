Carolyn “Marie” Thomas Sullivan, 87, of Carthage, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House.
She was born on June 15, 1934, in Lee County, to the late Ollie Maddox Thomas and Elmer Jones Thomas. Carolyn had a love of flowers and gardening. She was a faithful longtime member of Eureka Presbyterian Church.
In the 1960s, she was owner and operator, along with her husband of Sullivan’s Shoe Store. She later enjoyed running an antique business with him.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Max Sullivan; brother, E.J. Thomas; and sister, Phyllis Thomas Matthews.
She is survived by three daughters, Risa Sullivan McCaskill (Jimmy), Enid Sullivan (Ron Savis) and Cathy Honey (Bret); two grandchildren, Laura McCaskill Kline and Jamie McCaskill (Claire); one sister, Mary Post Loving; three brothers, Vance Thomas, Donnie Thomas and Roger Thomas; great-grandchildren, Camryn Kline, Avery McCaskill, Max McCaskill, Tyler Kline and Jackson Kline.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Eureka Presbyterian Church with a service following at 2 p.m. Burial will be private for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eureka Presbyterian Church or FirstHealth Hospice of Pinehurst.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.