Carolyn N. Snow, 71, of West End, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Carolyn was born Dec. 19, 1948, in Brocton, N.Y., to the late Emerson and Mary Walker Utegg. She
was very close to her family and was a loving mother and grandmother, especially to her granddaughters who she referred to as “her girls.” Deeply dedicated to her family, Carolyn would go out of her way to be there for them. She enjoyed traveling and photography, whenever she got the chance. She was married to her loving husband, Art, for 45 years.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Utegg, and her sister, Jane Harper.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Snow; her sons, Steven Snow and his wife, Jill, Brian Snow and his fiancee, Aracelis Morales; her brothers, Charles Utegg and his wife, Julie, and Jeffrey Utegg and his wife, Connie; her sister, Peggy Gilgoria; and her loving brother-in-law, Clint Harper; her granddaughters, Brianna Snow
and her partner, Courtney Christopher, Brandi Snow, and her fiance, Ryan Brooks, and Brooke Snow.
A memorial service will be held in New York at a later date.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.