Evangelist Carolyn Mitchell, 72, of the Taylortown municipality, Pinehurst, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services are Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m., at Spruill Temple Church of God in Christ, 8076 Main St., Taylortown. Walk-through viewing is from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the church. For both indoor events, mask, covering nose and mouth, and social distancing are required. Interment will be at Academy Heights Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney Morrison, Terence Morrison (Tonya) and Jamael Mitchell; brothers, Bradley Morrison (Dot), Curtis Morrison (Christine), Greg Morrison (Debra) and Darrel Morrison; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
