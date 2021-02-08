Carolyn Mary McDermott passed peacefully at the age of 76, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital from complications due to COVID.
Carolyn was born in Delaware just a few days after her father parachuted into Arnhem, Holland, to help liberate Europe and spent some of her early childhood at Fort Bragg and army bases in Japan before returning to North Star, Del., in 1954. A 1961 graduate of A.I. DuPont High School, she went on to study at Gettysburg College before completing her political science degree at the University of Delaware. Carolyn spent a year as a social worker before taking a two-week course on punch card computing that she turned into a successful career spanning more than 30 years as a computer programmer and manager.
Carolyn possessed a fierce intellect, was a tireless advocate for gender equality, and was deeply involved in politics and supporting voter rights. She was passionate about environmental issues and ecology, devoting much of her free time to birding, animal rescue and rehabilitation, and conservation causes. Carolyn was also a world traveler and patron of the arts. Within months of retiring to Spies, in Moore County, Carolyn was “working” again, giving her time to organizations such as the North Carolina Zoo, assisting with wildlife rescue; the N.C. Pottery Center; and Democrats of Moore County. She also served on the Moore County Board of Elections. Carolyn was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother. Her last words before she lost the ability to speak were questions about her grandchildren, how they were doing, and if they were OK.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Gregory and Margaret Presthofer McDermott; and by her sister, Christine McDermott.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Fred Shuker; sons, Rob Eckhardt (Adrienne) and Matthew Rickards; siblings, MaryAlice, Ellen and Hank McDermott; her grandchildren, Madeleine and James Eckhardt; nieces, Cindy and Beth Harker, Christie Heynen and Katie O’Barr; as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews. Her family will miss her dearly as will her two dogs, Brandy and Jesse.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to STARworks NC, 100 Russell Drive, Star, NC 27356, or the North Carolina Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC 27205.
A family gathering of remembrance will happen at a later date due to COVID restrictions.
