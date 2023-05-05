Carolyn M. Edwards

Carolyn Mills Edwards, 92, previously of Aberdeen, passed away on Tuesday May 2, 2023, at her home, in Cary.

Carolyn was born on Sept. 4, 1930, in Anson County, and grew up there. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1953, with a B.S., and was licensed to teach home economics and general science.