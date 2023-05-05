Carolyn M. Edwards

Carolyn Mills Edwards, 92, previously of Aberdeen, passed away on Tuesday May 2, 2023, at her home, in Cary.
Carolyn was born on Sept. 4, 1930, in Anson County, and grew up there. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1953, with a B.S., and was licensed to teach home economics and general science.
Carolyn and Mark were married in 1953, and moved to Marshville, after several years of traveling for Mark’s work. They would later move to Aberdeen and lived there for over 40 years. Carolyn worked as a florist, shop clerk and substitute teacher while raising four children.
She loved gardening and produced many competition worthy blooms. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilt maker and continued this hobby throughout her life. Carolyn hosted an annual Thanksgiving reunion for the Mill’s extended family, which often welcomed more than 60 friends and family. These gatherings were a busy and loud affair which brought together families from near and far, and left everyone who attended with happy and enduring memories.
Carolyn hid her funny and sometimes stinging wit behind a quiet demeanor and slight stature. She often brought an entire room into shocked silence with a single well-timed comment.
Carolyn is survived by her children and their spouses, Gary and Patti Edwards, Gail and Steve Robbins, Jill and David Slater and Holly Edwards and Christy Harrup; grandchildren, Marc Edwards and Claire, and Matt Runyan; great-grandson, Colin Edwards; sisters, Emma Mills Sherrill and Rebecca “Becky” Mills Creekmore.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Mark O. Edwards; siblings Allie Mills Sigmon, Polly Mills Kasprzak, John Tyson Mills and Edgar Coy Mills.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, May 7, at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Family will receive friends following the service until 3:30 p.m.
Burial will take place at Bethesda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels of Moore County.