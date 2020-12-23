Carolyn Johnson Malmrose, 84, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Born Oct. 6, 1936, in Jamestown, N.Y., Carolyn was the only child of the late Paul W. and Alice Wiborg Johnson.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Lynda Acker (Jeffrey), of Southern Pines, and Craig Malmrose, of Ayden; as well as by her beloved grandchildren, Caroline and Christina Acker, of Southern Pines, and John Schumacher, of Boone.
Carolyn graduated from Jamestown High School, where she was a member of the Phi Delta sorority. Upon her graduation, she attended Elmira College, where she studied business. During her high school and college years, Carolyn modeled and participated in local pageants, winning the title of Miss International and others. In 1956, Carolyn was chosen to help escort Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during their return to Lucy’s hometown of Jamestown to hold the premiere of the MGM movie “Forever Darling.”
Following her education, Carolyn worked at the law firm of Stanley Weeks in Jamestown, and later entered the hotel industry. As a manager for Concord Hospitality Enterprises, she built, opened and managed several hotels by Hilton and Marriott in State College, Pa. The quintessential innkeeper, she was the recipient of numerous national awards for excellence in the hospitality industry. Toward the end of her career, Carolyn served as the director of accommodations at Montreat Conference Center in Black Mountain, then opened and managed the Homewood Suites in Pinehurst. She retired just in time to welcome her granddaughters and become their full-time Mimi. Carolyn had a vibrant, effusive personality, a love of celebration, music and Penn State football, and a lifelong affection for animals.
A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held on Chautauqua Lake, N.Y., during the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carolyn’s memory to The O’Neal School, P.O. Box 290, Southern Pines, NC 28387; the Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage, NC 28327; or the Healing Garden at Clara McLean House, c/o the Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 2837).
