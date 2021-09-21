Carolyn E. Ring

Carolyn Jean Evans Ring, of Carthage, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Vass, Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Bill Davis officiating. Burial follows at Johnson Grove Cemetery.
Carolyn was born Feb. 6, 1935, in Carthage. Being a farmer’s daughter and wife, she loved working the crops. She took great pride in the land and accepted nothing less than best effort when it came to her work. Starting out their marriage very young and with very little, she and her husband, James, worked alongside each other to build a successful farming business. All decisions were made jointly, and she loved nothing more than to harvest a bumper crop. So often, she reminisced about the extremely long and hot hours working the tobacco, but fondly recalled all the good times and lifelong friendships forged as the crops were harvested year after year.
Carolyn was very proud of her heritage and valued family traditions. She nurtured and dearly loved the Thurlow’s Lake property to honor the memory of her parents. One of her greatest passions was preserving the past. She saw such value in practically everything from the days gone by. “Waste not, want not” was her motto. Each holiday season, she shared her artistic talents through beautiful creative designs, her specialty being magnificently decorated Christmas trees. Picture perfect, time and time again.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving parents, Thurlow and Elizabeth Evans; and infant brother, Johnny.
She is survived by her husband and best friend, James, to whom she was united in marriage for 71 years; her son, Dennis Ring (Debi), of Southern Pines; her daughter, Robin Ring Lea, of Carthage; and her son, Jon Franklin Ring (Lisa) of Carthage. Truth be known, Carolyn’s true pride and joys were her grandchildren, Joshua Lea (Maegan), of Pinehurst, Elizabeth Caroline Lea Tyndall (Jared), of Sanford, Nolan Lea (Sophie), of Colorado Springs, Colo., Eli Ring (Chelsea), of Whispering Pines, Lucas Ring (Tori), of Carthage, Abel Ring, of Carthage; and her adopted sweetheart, Skylar Reid. Absolutely adored were her beautiful great-grandchildren, James, Eloise, Olivia, Mabel and Allison.
The family extends their appreciation and gratitude for the loving care Carolyn and the family received at the Hospice House Palliative Care in Pinehurst. The Ring family considers the Hospice nurses, doctors, and the entire staff angels here on Earth.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ring family.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.