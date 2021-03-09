Caroline O. Frisk Case, 83, of Pinehurst, left for her heavenly home Saturday, March 6, 2021.
She was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Hammondsport, N.Y., to the late John Lawrence and Caroline Frisk. She graduated from Hammondsport Central High School in 1956, and then from Del Kader School of Cosmetology in Elmira, N.Y. She continued her education and received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. As a senior in high school, she became a believer in Jesus Christ while attending North Urban Baptist Church. She has been a faithful and beloved member at Yates Thagard Baptist Church, in Carthage, for many years. Her work career included teaching, cosmetology, and 11 years as a detention officer at the Moore County Jail. Survivors include sons, Sean O. Case, of Hammondsport, N.Y., and Michael J. Heming. of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.; grandchildren, Carli and Jake Heming, of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y., and Cassidy Case, of Bath, N.Y.; four nieces; a nephew; grand-nieces and nephews; great-grand-nieces and nephews; and cousins.
Private services will be held in New York at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.