Caroline C. Nelson

Caroline Craven Nelson, 41, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Caroline was a native her entire life and was born on Oct. 5, 1979, in Moore County, to the late John Thomas Craven III and Harriet Roberts Craven. Caroline was earned a bachelor’s degree from UNC-Wilmington. She taught school in the Moore County area. She loved her home on the lake in Pinehurst, where she spent time enjoying the sunsets cascading over the water. The North Carolina coast was always her favorite destination for time away.
She is survived by her brother, John Thomas Craven IV, of Southern Pines.
A celebration of life gathering was held on Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Campbell House in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the Purple Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003 or to Southern Pines VFW, 615 S. Page St., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.