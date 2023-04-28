Carolee Ehnes

Carolee “Carol” (Walker) Ehnes, 79, of Seven Lakes, passed on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.

Mrs. Ehnes was born Aug. 8, 1943, in Newton, N.J., to the late Edward and Ruth (Brink) Walker. She attended college in New York, and worked as a home health nurse for many years. She loved doting on her husband, children and grandchildren, and she enjoyed shopping, traveling and solving puzzles. She especially liked to go to the beach and swim whenever possible. Over the years, she accumulated an incredible collection of Santa Claus figurines and carnival glassware.