Carolee Ehnes

Carolee “Carol” (Walker) Ehnes, 79, of Seven Lakes, passed on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Mrs. Ehnes was born Aug. 8, 1943, in Newton, N.J., to the late Edward and Ruth (Brink) Walker. She attended college in New York, and worked as a home health nurse for many years. She loved doting on her husband, children and grandchildren, and she enjoyed shopping, traveling and solving puzzles. She especially liked to go to the beach and swim whenever possible. Over the years, she accumulated an incredible collection of Santa Claus figurines and carnival glassware.
Mrs. Ehnes is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gustave Anthony Ehnes Jr.; two sons, Christopher Ehnes and wife, Rebecca, of Eustis, Fla., and Matthew Ehnes and wife, Christina, of Williamsburg, Va.; a brother, Daniel Walker and wife, Darlene, of Delaware; two sisters, Kathy Kitchens and husband, Donald, of New Mexico, and Ellen Mabey, of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Christopher Ehnes and Kaitlyn Ehnes.
Mrs. Ehnes was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Boyer.
A Vigil for Carol will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Monday, April 24, at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes.
A Rite of Committal will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, at Sandhill’s State Veterans Cemetery, in Spring Lake, with Father Arturo Cavra officiating.