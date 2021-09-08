Carole C. Carter

Carole Anne Connors Carter passed away Sept. 6, 2021, in Pawleys Island, S.C.
Carole was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Oswego, N.Y., to Daniel and Marie Connors. Carole’s parents died young, and she was raised by her wonderful older sisters and brothers, whom she adored.
In her younger years, she had an exciting life running a bar/restaurant with her first husband, and they put on many clambakes on the shores of Lake Ontario. Later she was a bank teller, then a telephone operator at SUNY Oswego college. Carole was very dedicated to taking care of her
children; she showered them with love every day. Later in life, Carole lived in Chattanooga, Tenn., for a few years then settled in the Pinehurst/Southern Pines area. She was an administrative assistant in the dietary department at the local hospital for many years and also concierge at Pinehurst Hotel. She enjoyed her retirement years with her husband, Harry, doing some traveling, but she most liked being home cooking and baking. Carole also enjoyed music. She sang in the church choir most of her life and also the Moore County Choral Society for a number of years. She was always active in her church. Carole spent the last few years of her life in Pawleys Island, S.C., near family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Carter; son, Tim Donahue; sisters, Betty and Midge; and brothers, Bert, Dan, Don and Bob.
She is survived by daughters, Sharon Campbell (Steve), of Chico, Calif., and Sandra Martin (Mitch), of Pawleys Island, S.C.; granddaughter Erin Palmitese (Tyler), of Fulton, N.Y.; grandson, Patrick Donahue (Charlotte), of Oswego, N.Y.; great-grandson, Connor Donahue; great-granddaughter, Shannon Donahue; and many nieces and nephews.
A service with be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.