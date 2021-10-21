Carol M. Fahle Oct 21, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol Ann Miller Fahle, 61, of Carthage, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst. Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 Calendar Oct 21 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Thu, Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Thu, Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21 The Sanford Brush & Palette Club Annual Art Show Thu, Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21 New Oil Paintings by Trey Finney Thu, Oct 21, 2021 Oct 22 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Fri, Oct 22, 2021