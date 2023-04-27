Carol M. Chapman

Carol Marie Kuhn Chapman, 88, of Southern Pines, passed on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Mrs. Chapman was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late August and Emilie (Wagner) Kuhn. She relocated to Hendersonville, in 1978, and Southern Pines in 2015. Until the birth of her first child, she worked as a secretary. She dedicated her life to raising her three children.
Carol enjoyed making stained glass artwork for friends and family and was an avid seashell collector. In addition to caring for her friends and family, she was a volunteer at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital making toys for pediatric patients and hats for newborns. She was an active member of Balfour United Methodist Church, in Hendersonville, and Southern Pines United Methodist Church, in Southern Pines. Cookies were her ministry; baking chocolate chip cookies for her friends and family brought her happiness.
Mrs. Chapman is survived by her three children, Robert A. Chapman and his wife, Tina, Kenneth W. Chapman and his wife ,Jacqueline, and Kimberly E. (Chapman) Cobb and her husband, Charles; grandchildren, Rebecca Chapman, Kenneth (KC) Chapman, Joshua Chapman, Dr. Jordan Cortner Chapman and her husband, Jesse, Megan Chapman, Emilie Cobb and Ana (Mara) Cobb; great-grandchildren, Mical Cortner and Evelyn Cortner Chapman; niece, Carol Bender and her husband, Robert; nephew, Dr. Paul Pfefferle and his wife, Laura; grand-nephews, Jonathan Bender and his wife, Kellie, and Scott Pfefferle; and grand-niece, Carolyn (Bender) Nagle and her husband, Dominic; her cousin, Rita Hayden and her husband, Jerry.
Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert William Chapman. Carol and her husband had shared many loving adventures. Carol was also preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Pfefferle; and her brother-in-law, Frederick.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at Penick Village, in Southern Pines, with the reverends Tommy Sweeley and Colette Bachand officiating. There will be a reception with the family following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Carol Chapman to the Southern Pines United Methodist Church Memorial Garden, 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.