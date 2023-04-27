Carol M. Chapman

Carol Marie Kuhn Chapman, 88, of Southern Pines, passed on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.

Mrs. Chapman was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late August and Emilie (Wagner) Kuhn. She relocated to Hendersonville, in 1978, and Southern Pines in 2015. Until the birth of her first child, she worked as a secretary. She dedicated her life to raising her three children.