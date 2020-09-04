The Rev. Carol Jean Burgess, 81, deacon in the Episcopal Church, of Seven Lakes, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Carol was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Duluth, Minn., to the late Stuart and Audrey Anderson.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Timothy; daughter, Christa; son, Gregory (Theresa); grandchildren, Katelyn and Ryan; and brother, Stuart.
Carol graduated from Hamlin University, St. Paul, Minn., with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She also obtained a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, Superior, Wis.
Ordained a deacon in the Episcopal Church in Minnesota on Oct. 25, 1987, she served in Episcopal churches in Minnesota and North Carolina, and at Penick Village in Southern Pines. Recently, Carol served as deacon at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Seven Lakes.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Interment will be in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes and online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.