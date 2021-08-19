Carol Folley Prevatte, 67, of Pinehurst, passed unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
She was born May 23, 1954, in Moore County, to the late Jean and Dorothy Folley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis “Dixon” Prevatte.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy “Dottie” Jean Folley; she is also survived by many cousins, family, friends, and church family.
In accordance with Carol’s wishes a private Family burial will be held.
Donations may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.