Carol F. Mercer

Carol Folsom Mercer, of Pinehurst, formerly of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, after a long, valiant battle, showing incomparable courage, strength, dignity and grace.
She was born Oct. 2, 1947, into a rich family heritage to Ben F. And Myrtle Outen Folsom, and was pre-deceased by her husband of 38 years, Billy Mercer.
Having attended various institutions, including Appalachian State and Pembroke State, Carol held degrees in social work and accounting. Always in health care, she was instrumental in opening the original offices of Sandhills Mental Health in two counties, held various positions with FirstHealth Moore Regional, and was an accountant with Britthaven, as well as owning other small businesses.
She is survived by her only sister, friend and confidante, Nellie Savage, of Aberdeen; two nephews, Scott Wall and Ben McGee; one aunt, Frances Warner; a stepson; two step-grandchildren; and several cousins, all of whom she adored.
The last years of her life were spent happily with her nephew, constant companion, caregiver, friend and “adopted son” she simply referred to as “mine,” Scott Wall, with whom she made her home for 15 years. Inseparable since a critical illness almost five years ago, they were known as the dynamic duo — the two of them taking on the world.
Filled with endless love and a great zest for life, beautiful inside and out, referred to as the queen by many, Carol, in all her glamour and sparkles, would always choose to dance, now soaring “over the rainbow.” “Cherish is the word…”
Arrangements are private. Memorial donations may be made to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen and will be directed accordingly.