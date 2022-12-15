Meszaros

Carol Meszaros

Carol E. Meszaros, 91 of West End, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.

Born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Irvington, N.Y., to the late Julian and Edith Schneider. Carol grew up in Irvington, N.Y. After graduating from Irvington High School, she attended SUNY Cortland, where she earned a teaching degree in physical education. Carol then returned to Irvington, where she taught PE, married Harold Meszaros and started a family. She stayed home to raise her children. 

