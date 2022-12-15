Carol E. Meszaros, 91 of West End, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Irvington, N.Y., to the late Julian and Edith Schneider. Carol grew up in Irvington, N.Y. After graduating from Irvington High School, she attended SUNY Cortland, where she earned a teaching degree in physical education. Carol then returned to Irvington, where she taught PE, married Harold Meszaros and started a family. She stayed home to raise her children.
Carol was widowed in 1977. Upon returning to the workforce, she made a career change and sold real estate. She lived in Irvington until 29 years ago, when she decided to relocate to North Carolina. Carol was always fiercely independent, moved herself to North Carolina and immediately became involved in many activities and social events. She was a very active member of the community.
She loved to give back by volunteering as a toymaker at Moore Regional Hospital. She also volunteered at the Sandhills Woman's Exchange. Carol was quite crafty, enjoying knitting, crocheting and quilting. She made many friends after her move to NC and would spend lots of time playing bridge, going to the theater and a good game of golf.
Carol loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them, especially when visiting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Meszaros; sisters, Julienne Thornton (Rob) and Barbara.
She is survived by five children, Stephanie Shaw (Kris), Stephen Meszaros (Liz), John Meszaros, Arnold Meszaros and Alan Meszaros (Adrienne); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.