Carol D. Cherry

Carol Dreadin Cherry, 73, of Carthage, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at
Elmcroft of Southern Pines, in Southern Pines.
Born Nov. 3, 1947, in Huxford, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Olee Flowers Dreadin.
Carol always had big dreams after growing up picking cotton as a girl on her family farm
in South Alabama. After college, she moved to Atlanta, where the inspiration for her
mystery shopping company, Shop ’N Chek was born, and a new industry created. Carol’s natural magnetism, confidence, hard-work, and business savvy helped grow her company from a room with a desk, typewriter and phone, to an international operation with licensees in 34 countries. Carol always dared to dream and unobtrusively breezed
through “boys club” barriers as a business-woman in the 1970s. Carol served on many boards throughout the Atlanta community and state of Georgia. Most notably, Carol was the first female to be president of any metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and brought the customer service industry into the equation, which previously had only included manufacturing as she served on the Georgia State Board of Industry Trade and Tourism.
After retiring, Carol fulfilled her next dream of building a home on 50 acres in the
“middle of nowhere.” She spent time on the croquet lawns at Pinehurst Resort and
Country Club, gardening on her property, listening to audiobooks with her husband,
while relaxing at their pool, and riding around on her Gator. Even though she traveled the world, she always stayed a “farm girl at heart” and the humble spirit and kindness she showed towards every person she met, will be a legacy that lives on in the memories of all who had the opportunity to know her.
She is survived by her husband of almost 34 years, Bob Cherry; daughter, Kristen Hooven and husband, James, of Fort Lupton, Colo.; son, Michael Cherry and wife, Jennifer, of Buford, Ga.; brothers Glen Dreadin and wife, Carol, of Huxford, Ala., Mike Dreadin and wife, Selina, of Uriah, Ala., and Jeff Dreadin, of Mobile, Ala.; and grandchildren, Hannah and Drake Hooven.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, at ALZ.org.
