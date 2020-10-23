Carol A. Renner

Carol Marie Annett Renner, 73, of South San Francisco, Calif., died peacefully at home Sunday Oct. 18, 2020, following her battle with cancer.
She is survived by her devoted and loving son Scott Renner, and her cherished daughter-in-law, Karen Ruth Getchell, of Los Angeles Calif. She is also survived by her loving sister Susan Annett (Timothy Benson); her beloved nephew, Jamie Osborn (much-loved Monica L’Esperance); her adored grandnephews, Maslen and Andres L’Esperance, of New Orleans; her treasured niece Andrea Osborn (Diego Arroyo); grandnephews Luis and Javier Arroyo; and her grandniece, Joann Arroyo, of London, England. She also leaves behind her caring brother-in-law, Ed Osborn (Marcia Muggli), of San Mateo, Calif.; and her dearest friends, Bob, Marti, Bonnie, Sheila, Katy, Gary, Beth, Sylvia, Kim, and her faithful Yorkie Poo, Callie Rose.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, John Charles (Jack) Renner; her devoted parents, James E. and Genevieve E. (Budge) Annett of Minneapolis, Minn.l and her cherished sister, Joan Annett.
Born June 29, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minn., Carol attended Christ the King grade school and was a 1965 graduate of Washburn High School. In 1969, Carol earned her bachelor of nursing degree from Georgetown University School of Nursing (Washington, D.C.). Thereafter she began a long, successful career in clinical nursing, delivering patient care in both hospital and home-based settings, before transitioning her dedication to the medical device industry, where she specialized in the vascular access, infectious disease, and the cardiovascular surgery arenas. Her expertise in these clinical disciplines became the hallmark of her management of physician/nurse training programs in both the United States and Europe, and formed the foundation of her significant contributions to medical science as a director of clinical research.
Carol and her husband, Jack, resided in North Carolina for over 20 years. It was in Southern Pines that she made significant contributions to The O’Neal School. In 1993, she and Jack relocated to the San Francisco Bay area to be near their family members. It was there that she served an unprecedented 19-year term on the board of directors of the Terrabay Homeowners Association until the time of her death.
Her artistic talents included drawing, painting, sculpting, calligraphy, needlepoint, knitting and sewing. She was an extremely gifted cook and elevated baking to an art form. She was affectionately known as “Tica” by her beloved grandnephews, for whom she assumed the role of grandmother after the passing of her sister, Joan. Her exceedingly dry wit and intelligence will be greatly missed by the family and friends who knew and loved her.
Her family has requested that memorial tributes in her honor be directed to the American Cancer Society and/or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The family will plan a memorial once conditions for group gatherings are more favorable.