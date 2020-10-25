Carol A. Gonzalez

Carol Ann Gonzalez, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Southern Pines Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, after a valiant 11-year battle with cancer.
Carol was born in 1938, in California, to the late Carl and Eleanor Rubke. She enjoyed playing the accordion and was a member of the varsity volleyball team at St. Mary’s High School. After graduation, she trained as a nurse and certified midwife, and worked in Ireland and Spain prior to meeting her husband Gabriel in Leon, Spain, and returning to this country. Carol and Gabriel raised their family in Raleigh, where Carol worked as ob/gyn nurse in addition to obtaining a degree in education and teaching secondary school. She ended her career as a public health nurse, performing home visits for young children at risk for developmental delays. Throughout both her personal life and career she valued her role as an educator to her children and grandchildren, her students, her patients and their families.
After retirement, Carol cared for her husband at their home as he progressed through the stages of Alzheimer’s disease. She moved to Southern Pines after his death in order to be closer to her grandchildren. She felt blessed to be warmly accepted into the Emmanuel Episcopal Church community, especially enjoying her time with the Daughters of the King. Her lifelong love of music and learning led her to take classes; most recently for piano, flower arranging, tai chi and world history. She also loved gardening, knitting, DQ ice cream cones and was an avid reader of mystery novels.
Carol is survived by her three children, Carol Wade (Chris), Emilio Gonzalez (Michelle), and Gabriela Garrison (Ryan); her beloved granddaughters, Eleana and Lily Garrison; and two sisters, Eleanor Claunch and Penny Mathewson.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel Gonzalez; her sister, Kathy; her brother, Karl; and her beloved dog, Hank, who passed away earlier this year.
Per Carol’s last wishes, a memorial service will not be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Carol’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, especially Marie and Father John; Liberty Hospice, especially Jane, Patricia and Rocky; and UNC Rex Cancer Center, especially Christy, Ann and Dr. Boles.
