Carlo L. Giambelluca

Carlo Lawrence Giambelluca, 83, of Vass, passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst, on Friday, May 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Carlo was born in Buffalo N.Y., to Lawrence and Constance Augello Giambelluca. Carlo taught high school math and coached women’s basketball and track and field for 36 years at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, N.Y.
He was a former member of the Lions Club, Woodlake ARC, Neighborhood Watch at Woodlake Country Club, as well as a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He rescued and cared for many dogs over his lifetime, and they became his devoted companions.
Carlo is survived by his wife, Patricia (“Pam”) Giambelluca; his children, Christopher (Catherine) Giambelluca, Gabrielle (Richard) Kyser, Lawrence (Anne) Giambelluca, Michael (Carolyn) Giambelluca and Maureen (Richard) Leatherbarrow. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnn (Nicholas) Skaros; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved dog, Cody. Carlo was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tom Giambelluca; and his sister, Mary Jo Giambelluca.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 26, at 9 a.m., at St. Anthony’s Of Padua Church. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or The Per Niente Club of Buffalo, 264 Linden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216.