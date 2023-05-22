Carlo L. Giambelluca

Carlo Lawrence Giambelluca, 83, of Vass, passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst, on Friday, May 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Carlo was born in Buffalo N.Y., to Lawrence and Constance Augello Giambelluca. Carlo taught high school math and coached women’s basketball and track and field for 36 years at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, N.Y.