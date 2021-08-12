Carl M. Greeson Jr.

Carl Meadows Greeson Jr., 70, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Highland House Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Fayetteville.
Born on April 16, 1951, in Winston-Salem, he was a son of Carl and June Long Greeson.
Carl moved with his parents to Fayetteville, in 1964 and graduated from Terry Sanford High School in 1969. He attended Guilford College and Elon College. Carl was an accomplished and gifted piano/organ player. He enjoyed playing in local Fayetteville bands in the early 1970s. The highlight of Carl’s life was playing keyboard for popular singer B.J. Thomas for 26 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl M. Greeson.
Carl is survived by his mother, June Long Greeson; son, Adam Greeson (Casey); daughter, Carly Greeson; grandson, Adrian Gonzales; sister, Susan Cole (Benny); niece, Leigh Cole Davis; great-nephews, Ben Davis and Jacob Davis; great-niece, Ava Davis; several aunts; and many cousins and special friends.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at Springwood Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Whitsett.
Memorials in Carl’s memory can be made to Springwood Cemetery; Community Home Care and Hospice of Fayetteville; or a charity of one’s choice.
Thanks to Highland House and Community Home Care and Hospice of Fayetteville for your supportive care.
