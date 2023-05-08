Carl G. Chavis

After a hard fought battle, it is with broken hearts the family of Carl Glyn Chavis announces his transition from this life to the next. On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, he passed peacefully surrounded by his devoted family in his home.
Born April 6, 1937, in Scotland County, to the late Smiley and Roxie Chavis, Carl was the oldest of 14 children. He will be remembered as a tough man with a tender heart, who never met a stranger.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Rebecca Ward Chavis; and their children, Angie Chavis Cummings (Kendall), Martiza Chavis Ransom (Kevin) and Carl Glynn Chavis Jr. (Misty). He was a loving brother to Randy Chavis, Joyce Bauguess, Vonnie Lockman, Geraldine McGirt, Ola Cunningham, Peggy VanFleet, Janice Jones, Elease Zammit, Kaye Webb and Carmen Sims. He was a proud Papaw to nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Martin, Louie and Ronnie; and grandson, Joshua McVicker.
A homegoing service will be at 3 p.m., Monday, May 8, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Laurinburg. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was held Sunday, May 7, at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium, in Laurinburg. The family will receive friends at the home 13100 McFarland Road, Laurel Hill.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is assisting the Chavis Family.