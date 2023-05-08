Carl G. Chavis

After a hard fought battle, it is with broken hearts the family of Carl Glyn Chavis announces his transition from this life to the next. On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, he passed peacefully surrounded by his devoted family in his home.

Born April 6, 1937, in Scotland County, to the late Smiley and Roxie Chavis, Carl was the oldest of 14 children. He will be remembered as a tough man with a tender heart, who never met a stranger.