Carl E. Maness Sr.

Carl Eugene Maness Sr., 80, of Troy, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, peacefully at his residence.
A graveside service was held Monday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at Ophir United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1182 NC Hwy 109, in Troy, with the Rev. Jeffrey Pope officiating.
Carl was born in northern Moore County to the late Curtis Walter and Mary Maxine Royal Maness. He spent the majority of his career at Montgomery Motors in Troy with 45-plus years of service as a salesman, sales manager and general manager until his retirement. He was instrumental in building and operating the Pines Motor Ford Dealership (currently Leith Honda) in Southern Pines. Carl was an entrepreneur and had numerous businesses including Maness Trucking, Troy Truck and Trailer, Carl’s Auto Sales, and Troy Sporting Goods and Pawn Shop. Carl was an airplane pilot who spent years flying his private planes. He was especially proud of building his own private air strip. He was an avid race car driver who spent his early years as a dirt track champion at numerous tracks, with his home track at Caraway Speedway in Asheboro. He never gave up his love of automobiles and collection of classic cars, motorcycles and going to car shows. Carl never met a stranger and was constantly helping others. He especially loved his animals and had a soft spot for rescuing those in need.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Vickie Saunders Maness and his children, Sandy Maness Stewart (Mark), of Seven Lakes, Carl Maness Jr. (Lori), of Albemarle, Ricky Maness (Betty Jo), of Troy, Renee Maness Lewis (Wilbur), of Loris, S.C., and Nicole Maness, of Troy. Carl is also survived by his grandchildren, Russell Stewart, Chandler Maness, Rachel Stewart Shell, Charlie Maness, Jaxon Maness, Noah Maness, Clay Lewis and Wyatt Lewis; and his great-grandson, Elijah Shell.
Memorials may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society, 442 Landfill Road, Mt. Gilead, NC 27306.
