Cara Leigh George Edwards, 43, won her original fight with cancer, but that spread into something that will never be as big as her heart. She gave it one last final go, but eventually was taken from us far too soon. She began her well-deserved rest after years of battle Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The battlefield will never be the same without her to lead the way.
Cara left her seeds on the field to grow — her seeds being her three beautiful children: Chloe (Culton) Mahala, William Henry Jr., and Ashlyn Nicole Dent. She loved her kids with a burning passion that kept her fire lit.
Cara was born Dec. 30, 1977, in Centralia, Ill., alongside her twin brother, Corey George, and was raised by her parents, LulaMae Stanford and Arthur Dean George. She was raised in Willis, Texas, north of Houston, where she graduated from Willis High School. Cara was a bubbly cheerleader, stunning pageant girl and crafty yearbook editor. She graduated in 1996 and fell in love with her first husband, William Henry Dent Sr. and is now a sister to his forever wife, Sara Byrum Dent. Cara is also “Aunt Cara” to Sara Byrum Dent’s three children, Emily Blaire Elizabeth (Emmy), Mary Ann Catherine (Andie), and Gwendolyn Eve Dent (Winnie).
Cara lived a life of unwavering dedication to service those in her community and her loved ones. She’d put everyone before herself. Every Christmas, she apologized to her kids in fear the bounty would not be plentiful; in actuality, she was the bounty, and she is all her children ever wanted. She had a beautiful, caring, gentle soul. She’d brighten every dim and dull room with her shiny, radiant smile. Even when she was fresh out of chemotherapy, her skin radiated just like how the sun rises at dawn. She didn’t like to be touched, but offered a motherly hug to those in need of a friend, a mother, a sister or a shoulder to cry on.
In June 2014 she met and fell in love with her husband, Timothy Edwards. Cara and Tim shared a bond like a wildfire that burned so deeply into their souls. Cara was also a stepmother to his two sons, Nicholas and Lucas Edwards. Cara and Tim prayed together daily and ensured the prayer was known by many:
“God, grant me the serenity
To accept the things I cannot change,
The courage to change the things I can,
And the wisdom to know the difference.”
Cara is survived by her husband, Timothy Edwards; sisters, Becky Bealor (Bo) and Martha Rolph; twin brother, Corey George; and brother, Steve Arning; children, Ashlyn Nicole, William Henry Jr., and Chloe (Culton) Mahala Dent, and stepsons, Nicholas and Lucas Edwards.
We will forever and always take after Cara. We will smile when we frown. We will get back up when we are down. We will fight until we win. Cara Leigh, forever and always in our hearts, our minds, our souls. We love you forever.
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”
—Winnie the Pooh
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.