Calvin V Cornelius

Calvin Vincent Cornelius, 80, of Cameron, passed away, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home.
A private family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Hood Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Cameron. Memorial services will be livestreamed. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in his memory to: FSU Athletic Club Inc., P.O. Box 2894, Fayetteville, NC 28302. The contact is Cynthia Harris, president at (910) 308-6334.
