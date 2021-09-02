Celeste Irwin Hinson passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at WakeMed Hospital in Cary, following a prolonged illness.
Irwin was born April 10, 1956, in Sedalia, Mo., where her father served in the Air Force. She grew up in Burlington, attended Saint Mary’s School in Raleigh and was a North Carolina debutante. She earned a BA degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She loved to travel and worked in that industry for most of her career. She also loved Carolina basketball, the Pittsburgh Steelers and her dog, Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Riley Hinson and Carolyn Moore Hinson; and by her brother, Stuart Moore Hinson.
She is survived by her daughter, Katelyn Stuart Drum, of Cary; and her brother, Thomas Riley Hinson Jr., of Clemmons.
A graveside memorial service will be held for close friends and family at Pine Hill Cemetery in Burlington on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.