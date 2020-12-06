C. Glenn Riddle

Cecil “Glenn” Riddle, 43, of Carthage, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
He was born June 17, 1977, in Moore County, to Cecil and Kathy McPherson Riddle. He graduated from North Moore High School and worked for a few years as a box maker for Perdue. He also attended Sandhills Community College’s Succeed Class for cognitive development for the last 15 years.
Glenn was an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for many years, and in recent years had been active at Unity Grove Baptist Church. He had over 27 years of perfect attendance. He was loved by his church family and all those who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Glenn is survived by two sisters, Jennifer Riddle, of Ramsuer, and Emily Riddle-Clement and husband, Brandon, of Carthage; four nephews and two nieces.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jason Cheek officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery
The floating visitation will be at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home on Monday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Online condolences can be given at PinesFunerals.com.