Clair Geneva Jones Cobb, 94, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Penick Village in Southern Pines.
A walk-through viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Social distancing and masks are required.
A private outdoor service will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, at noon, at Union Grove FWB Church, 1411 Red Branch Road, Carthage, where she was a member. Social distancing and masks are required.
Interment follows at Eastwood Community Cemetery.
Survivors include, children, Alvin Martin, Robert Watson, Charles Cobb (Shirley), Alphus Cobb (Maggie), Donnie Cobb, Jasper Cobb (Jenice), Herman Cagle, Mary Cobb, and Clara Payne;
daughters-in-law, Lisa Jones, Dorothy Johnson, Sheila Cobb and Valerie Cagle; brothers, Sam Jones and Thomas Jones (Jeri); 80 grandchildren; 163 great-grandchildren; 123 great-great-grandchildren; and 29 great-great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.