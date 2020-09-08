Retired Col. Bruce Rutherford, USMC, 88, of Southern Pines, passed away from heart failure Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.
Bruce was born in Wethersfield, Conn., Nov. 3, 1931, to Irene and Theodore Rutherford.
Bruce held a master’s degree in English from the University of Connecticut. Upon graduation, he joined the Marine Corps, where he became a flight instructor, flying A-4s during two tours in Vietnam, where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross with Combat “V” and gold star; Bronze Star with a Combat “V”; and Gold Star, as well as the Air Medal with Gold Star.
He was an avid golfer and voracious reader, and loved writing poetry and short stories, some of which won awards or were published.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years; Lillian; son Michael; and daughter Cathy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carole; and a brother, Gordon.
A short family service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ASPCA or the Moore County animal shelter. Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.