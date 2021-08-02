Bruce L. Buckley

Bruce Lynn Buckley, 72, of Southern Pines, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Born March 16, 1949, in Denver, Bruce was the son of James Howard and Lois Idella McTaggart Buckley. Bruce attended Union College, where he met Cheryl Tachenko. They married in 1972. Bruce went on to complete his B.S. in nursing at Winona State College. He continued his education at the Mayo Clinic, where he studied anesthesia.
He practiced anesthesia in Colorado and Kansas, until moving to Moore County in 1992 with his family. He initially worked at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital and, most recently, at the Surgery Center of Pinehurst. He was a respected anesthetist and caring, affable member of the medical community in Moore County.
Bruce enjoyed photography, reading, riding motorcycles, restoring cars and golfing. Bruce and Cheryl traveled out West recently to see their first grandchild and spend time with family.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Jim Buckley; sister, Brenda (Jim) Eveland; and his brother Rhett (Ronna) Buckley. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl Buckley; two sons, Seth and Grant (Mary) Buckley; a granddaughter, Lacie Buckley; his mother, Lois Pegel; brother, Kevin (Sheryl) Buckley; sister-in-law Rita Smith; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held for the immediate family at a later date.
Memorials and donations in Bruce’s name may be made to UNC Health Foundation, Att: UNC Lineberger, P.O. Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514; or give.unc.edu. Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Buckley family.