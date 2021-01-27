Brooks McPhaul, of Pinehurst, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021. She had been living happily at the Quail Haven Retirement Village in Pinehurst for several years.
Brooks was born June 24, 1923, in Hoke County, to the late James DeWitt Tapp and Mabel Veasey Tapp. Sadly she was predeceased by her beloved husband John D. McPhaul, in 2007, after 57 years of marriage. Brooks enjoyed a rich and fulfilling life as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend of many. After studying at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, she worked in the Washington, D.C., office of the FBI during World War II and then went back to work in the 1970s, after raising a family.
Braving the challenges of multiple relocations in subsequent years, she and John retired to Pinehurst in 1983. She worshipped at the Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst. “Mama Brooks’” greatest pleasures were spending summer vacations at Myrtle Beach with children and grandchildren, and entertaining friends in the Pinehurst community. Her skill sets were numerous as were her hobbies: cooking, baking, gardening, sewing and needlepoint and as a homemaker.
Brooks is survived by her loving children, Angus D. McPhaul (Allyson), of Spartanburg, S.C., and Mary Brooks Hoagland (George), of Palmetto, Fla. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, John D. McPhaul (Laura Windsor), of Richmond, Va., Justin Hoagland (Nikki), of Winter Haven, Fla., Kelly Brooks McPhaul, of Richmond, Va., and Ashley Brooks Johnston (Forrest), of New Orleans; four precious great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She instilled the values of faith, family and love in all who came in touch with her.
A memorial service for Brooks will be held on Friday Jan. 29 at 9 a.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or the charity of one’s choice.
