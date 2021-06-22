Bridget Elliott Jenkins, 87, of Carthage, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 576 Needmore Road, Carthage, where she was a member.
A walk-through viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required for both of these indoor events.
Interment follows in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Jenkins was a retired nurse.
Survivors include children, Deborah S. DeBerry, Linda I. Stover (Lacy Murchison), and Patricia E. Barber (Charlie); 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and other relatives.
