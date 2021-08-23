Brian Sullivan

Brian “Sully” Sullivan, of Scotland County, passed away with love in his heart Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, surrounded by family and friends.
Sully was born Jan. 19, 1956, in New Haven, Conn., to John and Delores Sullivan. Upon graduating from Cheshire High School in 1974, he joined the Army, retiring as a captain in Special Forces. In 1997, he began his legendary career in law enforcement first as a deputy sheriff with New Hanover County and then as a special agent with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, participating in hundreds of missions. After retiring from the bureau in 2015, he began volunteering his time at the Martial Arts Academy in Southern Pines (MAASP). Sully held a 3rd degree black belt in combat hapkido and a 2nd degree black belt in Filipino kun toa and found renewed purpose and sheer joy teaching martial arts and self-defense skills at MAASP.
Sully always stood for the underdog and fought for people in need. He was known and admired for his life of service in the military and in law enforcement, as well as for his “dog whispering” skills used to diffuse situations including rescuing and rehoming neglected dogs.
Sully loved his dogs, his family, his friends, reading, the beach and his toys.
He is survived by his pack, Ghost and Smoke; his four siblings, Leslie Sullivan, of Cheshire, Conn., Linda Sullivan, of Pinehurst, Darrylle Olsen (Leif), of Pinehurst, and Ron Sullivan (Cathi), of Wallingford, Conn. He is also survived by his nieces Nina and Samantha; nephews, Josh and Jacob; his childhood best friend, Mark Jesensky, of Cheshire, Conn.; his adopted South American family, Nilza Urquiza Morales, Marisol Jaramillo Urquiza, Edda Nory Cerquera Urquiza and Johanna Marcela Cerquera Urquiza; and his countless friends, many of whom he considered family.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his dogs, Joker and Ivory.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Purple Ark Pet Sanctuary, the future home of Ghost and Smoke. Checks, made payable to Camille Christie-Barber, can be mailed to Purple Ark Sanctuary, 385 Moodus Road, East Hampton, CT 06424-1840.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
