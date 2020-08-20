Brian Scott Odom II, 20 of Hope Mills, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, after a skateboarding accident, which was one of the sports he loved.
Brian was born Nov. 27, 1999, in Cumberland County. He was a 2019 graduate of Southview High School, where he was a track and cross country star. After graduating he attended Sandhills Community College, also working at Dairy Queen and High Definition Pressure Washing in Southern Pines. He always had a way of making everyone smile and laugh.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m., at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cindy McClendon officiating.
Surviving are his parents, Tashia Weiler and Jon Sorensen; brothers, Matthew, Jacob and Joshua Odom; grandmothers, Rhonda Thompson, Sandra Sorensen and Martyne Malone; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
