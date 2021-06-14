Brent D. Godfrey

Brent Davis Godfrey passed away at the age of 38 on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born Jan. 1, 1983, in Wilmington, but was raised in Moore County. He was a wonderful and caring son.
He is survived by his parents, Linda and Neil, who love him more than words can express. Brent is also survived by his brother, Brian Godfrey (Hannah) and his nephew, Deacon Godfrey, whom he dearly loved.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Joe and Annie Mae Godfrey, formerly of Sanford, and James and Grace Griffin formerly of Wilmington.
After graduating from Union Pines High School, Brent attended UNC-Charlotte but, prior to graduation, left for California to pursue a career in the movie industry. He began working for a small production company and worked closely with Jon Voight for several years. Brent moved back to North Carolina and obtained a BA in English from UNC-Charlotte. In July 2020, Brent moved to Savannah, Ga. He was happy living in Savannah and especially enjoyed learning its history. Brent found his niche in Savannah, in a job that led him to love and care for the residents at Thrive Retirement Home. He was dearly loved by both the residents and staff.
Brent enjoyed weightlifting, roller blading, walking on the beach and entertaining his friends. He loved animals and recently transitioned “Junior,” a feral cat that came searching for food, into a wonderful pet. Brent was known for his compassion and his wonderful personality. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.
Because of Brent’s faith in Christ, we are certain he is in good hands, and that our God has important new duties for him.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Southern Pines on Thursday, June 17, at 3 p.m. Visitation will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a memorial fund at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines. This fund is being established in memory of Brent because of his love for his youth group when he was a teenager.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.