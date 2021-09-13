Brenda Faye Gillis, 75, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. A viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at funeral home.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Taylor Transoul, of Grove Town, Ga., Bridgette Gillis, of Aberdeen, and Bernadette Gillis, of Durham; sisters, Betty Haith, of Aberdeen, Alice Spencer, of Greensboro, Sherley Watson, of New York, Margaret Smith, of New York, Marie Keaton, of Clemmons, and Patricia Taylor, of Aberdeen; brother, Benny Taylor, of Aberdeen; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home is assisting the family.