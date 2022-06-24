Brenda C. Riffle

Brenda Carol Riffle, 75, of Aberdeen, formerly of Burlington, W.Va. and Sanford, passed away under the loving care of FirstHealth Hospice House Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Born July 12, 1946, in Lake Hopatcong, N.J., Brenda spent the majority of her adult life in Burlington, W.Va., before retiring to Sanford in 2009. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Imogene Miller; her sister, Janice Steelman, and her infant child.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert F. Riffle, of Aberdeen; their daughter, Judith “Judy” Riffle (William); grandson, Robert Judy (Mikayla); and great-grandson, Joseph, all of Pleasant Dale, W.Va.; sister, Pamela Azzariti (Vincent), of Southern Pines; brother, Henry “Butch” Miller (Carroll), of Lake Hopatcong, N.J.; her niece/goddaughter, Katie Brown (Jamie), of High Falls; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Brenda met the love of her life, Robert “Rip” Riffle in 1964 on a blind date at the World’s Fair in New York City when Rip was in town due to the Navy’s Goodwill Tour, and they were married on June 3, 1965.
A lover of travel, gardening, and cooking, Brenda had many hobbies during her life, touched many lives through acts of service and fostering children, which led to her adopting her daughter, Judith Ann.
Brenda began her career as a receptionist for the federal government at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey. In West Virginia, she worked at the Hampshire County Public Library for 31 years, where she retired as the director.
In 2009, Brenda and Rip decided to move to Sanford. They were very active in their church, Lemon Springs United Methodist. Brenda enjoyed activities in Sanford through the senior center such as quilting, canasta card games and volunteering at the local food bank. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones.
Brenda’s memorial service can be viewed via the Boles Funeral Home’s Facebook Page.
Donations can be made to FirstHealth Hospice House or the American Cancer Society.