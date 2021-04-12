Brenda C. Hill

Brenda Carol Hill, affectionately known as Mimmie, went home to Jesus Monday, March 29, 2021 at the age of 66.
Born Oct. 30, 1954, in Newport News, Va.,, Brenda was raised by her mother, Margaret Clevenger, and moved at a young age to Aberdeen. She attended Pinecrest High School and graduated in 1973 with a license in cosmetology. Brenda had a very successful career and enjoyed spending time with her loyal clients throughout the years. Many of her clients became lifelong friends.
Brenda was blessed with a son, Jay Hill. He was her pride and joy until her very last day Earthside. In addition to her son, she had a very special relationship with her extended family, spoiling her sisters and nieces at every opportunity.
After her sister’s passing in 2013, she stood in as a surrogate mother to her nieces, Traci and Sydni. She loved them as her very own.
Brenda joins her mother and sister, Teresa (Teri) Cameron, in heaven.
She is survived by her son, Jay; two sisters, Wanda King (Sam), of Prosperity, S.C., and Cathy Yonish (Ken), of Whispering Pines; nieces, Erin Brady, Karin Yonish, Lesley Jones, Ashley Barber, Traci Cameron and Sydni Cameron; and great-nieces and great- nephews, Kelsey, Kameron, Reese, Kaleb, Nate, Easton, Colten, Carter and Evelyn.
Psalm 34: 18
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
A graveside service was held on April 10, at 11 a.m. at the Bible Tabernacle cemetery located at 1323 Ray’s Bridge Road, Whispering Pines.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Brenda’s memory to the Bible Tabernacle, P.O. Box 685, Southern Pines, NC 28388.