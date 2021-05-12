Brenda Arlene Snelling, 69, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her residence due to chronic conditions.
Services will be private.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mary Smith Bristow; and her husband, Billy Snelling.
She is survived by her three children, Sabrina Wheaton, Billy Snelling Jr. and wife, Holly, and Rocky Snelling and wife, Charlotte; a sister, Kathy Bristow Blackwelder; six grandchildren, Raquan Chisholm, Courtney Wyatt, Kirsten Wheaton, Austin Browning, Jacqueline Snelling and Hailey Snelling.
