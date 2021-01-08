Brandon M. Lowe

Brandon Miles Lowe, 27, formerly of Pinebluff, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home in Taylorsville, after a lingering illness.
A native of Brevard, Brandon lived in Asheville before attending Langston Chapel Middle School in Statesboro, Ga., and later Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, after which he moved to Pinebluff. In January 2020, he relocated to Taylorsville.
Brandon held a wide variety of jobs, though his progress was hampered by lifelong illness. He had a sympathetic heart, resulting in the adoption of several dogs, cats, and other small creatures. Growing up he enjoyed baseball, UNC basketball and the Panthers, and was a member of Oakley Baptist Church. He enjoyed the beach and the mountains, music and science fiction, and his first dog Rex, but he especially loved spending time with his friends and many cousins of the Oakley and East Asheville communities.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Terri Lynn Gibson Lowe; father, Bobby Lee Lowe; his grandmother, Ethelee Fox Gibson; great-aunts, Cecile Fox Rhodes, Lois Jane Gibson Moore (Bob), Juanita Gibson Kinsland (Ney), and Geneva Gibson Hollifield (Sonny).
He is survived by his grandfather, Claude A. Gibson, originally of Spruce Pine, and step-grandmother, Nancy, of Taylorsville; his aunt, Kimberly Gibson Roberts (Kenneth); his uncles, Michael Andrew Gibson, of Marshall, and Joseph E. Gibson, of Asheville; his cousins, Leah Gibson, Drew Gibson and Colton Roberts; his great-uncles, Ronnie Gibson (Gwynn), of Knoxville, Tenn., Louie Gibson (Glenda), of Hot Summit, Mo.; and great-aunt, Georgie Ann Gibson Carter (Ed), of Jonesboro, Tenn.
The family will have a graveside service at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Asheville.
Condolences may be sent to 725 Ridge Road, Asheville, NC 28803-1210.
