Bonnie L. Kendall, 81, of Pinehurst, formerly Greencastle, Pa., passed peacefully Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House.
Born March 14, 1939, in Waynesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Marjorie Kathryn Brewer Haugh. On June 30, 1957, Bonnie married Robert “Sonny” Kendall. The two lived in Greencastle, Pa., where they raised their children. Bonnie worked for a local justice of the peace before taking a job with Mack Trucks as an administrative assistant. In 1984, the couple moved to Allentown, Pa., where she worked for 15 years at the Lehigh County Authority as a customer service representative, prior to retirement.
After retirement in 1999, she and her husband moved to Pinehurst, where she enjoyed playing golf and served as president of the Birdies Golf League in 2005. Bonnie also enjoyed tennis and bowling in her younger years. She had also been an active member of the Greencastle community as Girl Scout leader, crossing guard, Jr. Women’s Club and the Loyal Daughters of America.
In addition to her husband of 64 years, Bob Kendall, Bonnie is survived by their children, Curt Kendall, and wife LeAnn, and Robin McDonald and husband, Rich. She was the grandmother of Brooke Hodges and her husband, Tyler, Kelly Ford, and her husband, Adam, Ashley Sites and her husband, Zach and Tyler McDonald and his girlfriend, Kayla Oelschlager. Bonnie is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Beau, Casey, Avery and Liam.
Bonnie loved her family, enjoying family vacations and gatherings. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the wonderful doctors and nurses at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Reid Heart Center and FirstHealth Hospice House all of Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
