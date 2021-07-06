Bonnie F. Scott

Bonnie Fields Scott, 98, of Carthage, passed away at her home Saturday, July 3, 2021, surrounded by her daughters and grandsons.
Bonnie was born March 10, 1923, to John and Sadie Fields. She married Harry Nathaniel “Bill” Scott. Together they built a working farm and raised a family of four daughters. They were honored to be named the North Carolina Conservation Family Farm of the year. As proud stewards of the land, they made sure nothing went to waste by sharing fruits and vegetables from the family garden with the community, even delivering them to aging friends and family.
Bonnie had a deep love for God and her church. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church and served in many capacities and on a variety of committees. She was a proud member of the Carthage Chapter No. 154 of the Eastern Star, even serving several times as Worthy Matron. Bonnie was recently honored for 60 years of service. Additionally, she was an intricate part of the Carthage Women’s Club for 60 years. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross, working with the local Bloodmobile for over 50 years. In her spare time, she loved gardening and tending to her beautiful yard which brought joy to her and others.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Jean Horne; and her siblings, Hoover Fields, Florence Fields, Carrie Lee Barker and Frances Stutts. She was also preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Cary Phillips, Jeff Myrick and Tony Byrd.
She is survived by three daughters, Alice Byrd, Linda Myrick and Joyce Phillips, all of Carthage; and her grandsons, Scott Horne, Heath Myrick, Jason Myrick and Nathan Phillips.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church in Carthage, with the Rev. Rick Martindale officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the sanctuary beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Cross Hill Cemetery, with a reception afterwards at the Family Life Center of the First Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Carthage, NC 28327; or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Scott family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.