Bobbye J. Hildebrand

Bobbye James Hildebrand, 89, of Penick Village, in Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Stokes County, to W.C. and Ruth Ward James. She began her special education teaching career in Gibbstown, N.J. Bobbye helped design state program for special education in Delaware, where she taught in Wilmington, and finishing up her teaching career in Wilmington, N.C.
She was a member of P.E.O., serving as president in a chapter in Wilmington, Del. She had been currently serving as vice president of the Penick Village Residences’ Council. She was also a faithful member of Southern Pines United Methodist Church. She was an avid bridge player and active with the bridge clubs at Penick.
Bobbye is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gary P. Hildebrand; sons, Stephen Ward Hildebrand (wife Melissa) of Huntersville, and John Robert Hildebrand, of Charlotte; grandchildren Claire Hildebrand Capps (husband Miller), Grace Hildebrand, Jack Hildebrand and Max Hildebrand; and her sister Ruth Waters.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., at Penick Chapel, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387. Private interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations in Bobbye’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.