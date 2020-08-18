Bobby L. Poe, a lifelong resident of the Putnam-Glendon community, and friend to all who knew him, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the age of 81, at Peak Resources-Pinelake, in Carthage.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of the late Elvin and Bemon Foster Poe. Bobby worked alongside his brothers at Mansion Homes in Robbins for a combined total of 58 years as a cabinet installer. He enjoyed playing the guitar and quail hunting, as well as golfing when he had time. Later in life he enjoyed spending the day boating with friends on Lake Tillery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Flora Ann Hinesley and her husband, Billy Ray; and a brother, Bill Poe.
He is survived by his brother, Lewis F. Poe and wife, Wanda, of Bennett; sister-in-law, Janet Poe, of Carthage; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Putnam Friends Church Cemetery, conducted by the Rev. Robert Kidd and the Rev. Billy Jo Brady.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Poe family.
