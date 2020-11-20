Bobby J. Pusser

Bobby Joseph Pusser, 40, of West End, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.
Bobby Joseph was born on Sept. 28, 1980, in Moore County, to Bobby Reid Pusser and Mildred Pack Pusser. He was a generous, loyal, kind, hardworking, talented person who loved the Lord. He will forever be remembered for his nonjudgmental personality, who always found the good in every single person. Bobby Joseph was a loyal friend to many and would drop everything to help those he loved. He was a skilled craftsman and owned and operated a custom cabinetry business that he and his father began many years ago.
He was preceded in death in March 2020 by his father, Bobby Reid Pusser; and his son, Cole Pusser.
He is survived by his son, Michael Reid Pusser, and Michael’s mother, Lauren Andrews and her son, Zack of Chapel Hill; his mother, Mildred Pack Pusser, of West End; his sister, Dawn Pusser Collison and her husband, Brad, of Pittsboro; brother, Patrick Reid Pusser and his wife, Christy, of Pinehurst; his nieces, Corrine Collison and Sophia Pusser; and his nephews, Chance Collison, Caleb Collison, Carson Pusser and Lucas Pusser.
A walk-through visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, from 3-6 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and face coverings must be worn. A graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. at West End Cemetery in West End.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Samaritan’s Colony, 136 Samaritan Drive, Rockingham, NC 28379.
