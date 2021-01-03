Blanche Clark Todd, 93, of Southern Pines, formerly of State Bridge, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Mrs. Todd was born July 11, 1927, in Oriskany Falls, N.Y., the daughter of William and Rose Clark. She married Alfred James Todd on Aug. 16, 1947, at St. Catherine Catholic Church Rectory. The couple owned and operated Todd’s Inn in State Bridge, N.Y., until 1988 when they moved to Pinehurst. Together they operated the restaurant at the Pinehurst Training Track for a year. Mrs. Todd was a trained concert pianist and enjoyed playing the piano and organ at St. Joseph of the Pines Chapel at Pine Knoll after her retirement. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and spent many hours as an adorer at the Adoration Chapel. She was a member of the VFW Post No. 7318 Auxiliary, Southern Pines.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Todd; and husband, Alfred James Todd.
She is survived by daughters, Linda T. Law, of Gaithersburg, Md., Mary and Dr. Paul Guay, of Bald Head Island, and Norma and David Jannone, of Southern Pines; grandchildren, David Simchik, Melissa Bielby, Heather Yoo, Todd Law and Chelsea and David Jannone; great-grandchildren, Madyson Bielby, Lily and Jacob Jannone and Hudson and Hayden Yoo, Saylor Law; niece, Carol Rechlin, of Davenport, Fla.; and beloved cat, Kitty Cow.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst. Interment will be at St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone in need. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at FirstHealth Hospice for offering support and loving care during Mrs. Todd’s stay.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.